Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

DE stock opened at $408.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

