Integris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 388.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,889,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $498.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.