Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

BRN stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

