Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
BRN stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.10.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.