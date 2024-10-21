uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 311,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 578,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

