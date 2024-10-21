USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:USNA opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78.
In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
