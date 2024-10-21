Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.