Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

