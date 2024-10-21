Corundum Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average of $438.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.