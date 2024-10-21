Mina Reaches Market Cap of $717.45 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Mina has a market cap of $717.45 million and $101.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,193,088,398 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,054,132 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,193,025,787.8400393 with 1,171,916,409.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.65294947 USD and is up 12.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $68,472,317.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

