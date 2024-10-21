Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FATE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.23 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Articles

