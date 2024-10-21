Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $81.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.45 on Monday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

