Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 568.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

