Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.
Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.96 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33.
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simpson Manufacturing
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
