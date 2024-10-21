Wrapped AVAX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $160.38 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $160.38 million and $36.83 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $28.34 or 0.00041551 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,659,260 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,659,259.99722139. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.77269834 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1118 active market(s) with $30,890,781.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

