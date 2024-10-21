Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $140.00 at Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

ITGR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

ITGR opened at $130.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 460.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Integer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

