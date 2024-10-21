Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises about 2.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 389,405 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after buying an additional 478,565 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 993,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 622,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 189,530 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $671.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

