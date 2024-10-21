ICON Market Capitalization Reaches $146.48 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $146.48 million and $3.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,039,649,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,545,235 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,039,512,149.077287 with 1,027,523,142.8521442 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14710215 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,357,717.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

