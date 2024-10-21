Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $595.52. 346,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,189. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.23. The stock has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

