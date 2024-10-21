QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,884.98

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $91,716.98 and approximately $1,884.98 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110457 USD and is up 40.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,023.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

