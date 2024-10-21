Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,709 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,645,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,158,095. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

