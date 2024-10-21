Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.66. 196,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 214,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.3% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 178.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

