PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Plans $0.59 Dividend

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5872 per share on Friday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.85. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $45.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.
