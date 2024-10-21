PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Plans $0.59 Dividend

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5872 per share on Friday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.85. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $45.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

