AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. 29,310,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,508,465. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

