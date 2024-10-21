The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $167.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENSG. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.42. 8,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.63. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

