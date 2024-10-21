iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $320.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $321.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

