Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Performance

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.