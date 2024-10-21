Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

