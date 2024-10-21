Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.15.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.47 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

