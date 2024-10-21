Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cameco by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

