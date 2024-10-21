Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intertek Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group
Intertek Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- SiriusXM Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Monopoly
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 AI and Chip Giants Controlling Over 90% of Their Markets
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Morgan Stanley Touches New High – Can it Mover Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.