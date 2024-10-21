Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intertek Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $67.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

