Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 6,797 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 189,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

