Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $527,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

APD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.56. 857,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

