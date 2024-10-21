Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Linde by 23.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $5,041,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Linde by 28.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $483.36. 1,064,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.50. The company has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

