Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.90. 52,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 125,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

