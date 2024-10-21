Asset Planning Corporation Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $535.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,174. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.07 and its 200-day moving average is $498.88. The company has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

