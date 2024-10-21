Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $118.36 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Republic Bancorp from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,170,715. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

