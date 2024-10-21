Barden Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

