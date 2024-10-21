RTX (RTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. RTX has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RTX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. RTX has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.67%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

