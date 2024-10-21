The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 257.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clorox by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.31. 150,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

