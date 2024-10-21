Castleview Partners LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

PKST traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $13.52. 50,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $490.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.63. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

