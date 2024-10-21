T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 66683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

