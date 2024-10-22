Nexum (NEXM) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Nexum has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $7,952.37 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

