Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 304,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 221,536 shares.The stock last traded at $218.60 and had previously closed at $221.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

