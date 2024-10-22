Head-To-Head Review: Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaxos.ai and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai N/A -75.80% -70.37% Destiny Media Technologies 5.20% 6.62% 5.89%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Destiny Media Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai $275.00 5,529.67 -$3.95 million N/A N/A Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.05 $340,000.00 $0.01 83.99

Destiny Media Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Gaxos.ai on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai



Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Destiny Media Technologies



Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

