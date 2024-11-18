Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,347 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $101,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,923,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 64,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $599.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.78 and a 12 month high of $624.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.