Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $208.04 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.46 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.10.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

