AMG National Trust Bank Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after buying an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

IAU stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

