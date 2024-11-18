Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,212 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZG opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

