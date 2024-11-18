AMG National Trust Bank Sells 4,117 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 4.0 %

PEP opened at $158.62 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.