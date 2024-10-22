iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.