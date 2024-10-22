Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.48. 1,156,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

